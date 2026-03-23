Charlie Puth and Wife Brooke Sansone Welcome First Child, Singer Shares First Look at Baby Jude

Charlie Puth has announced the birth of his first child, son Jude, via his social media account on early Monday morning. The See You Again hitmaker confirmed that his newborn was welcomed into the world on March 13, 2026, and the singer only got around to sharing the happy update with the world after about 10 days, choosing to keep over a week of it private, to celebrate it among the family.

Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone become first-time parents to baby Jude

The star also revealed some adorable, never-before-seen looks of his firstborn, which included a glimpse of his face in all its awesome babyness. He also revealed close-up shots of his baby’s lips and nose, of him sitting on a chair while feeding the child with a bottle, the newborn lying on its mother’s chest with a J pendant being worn by his wife, Brooke Sansone, and some milestones that their little expanded family was now able to enjoy.

These included the baby drinking over 30 ml of formula, the new parents swaddling their baby successfully, and the star playing the song In My Life by The Beatles for baby Jude, which likely inspired his name, as can also be seen in Charlie Puth’s Instagram caption, which reads, “Hey Jude (blue heart emoji) 3.13.26.” It not only announces the baby’s name but also his birth date, 10 days ago.

Check out the couple’s joint Instagram update below:

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, announced back in October 2025 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple first got married back in September 2024 and were able to make the grand reveal via a music video for the star’s song, Changes, in which the then-pregnant mother made a surprise appearance. The singer is all set to release his next album, Whatever's Clever!, on March 27.

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