Charlie Puth calls out fans claiming he 'used BTS for clout': No more screaming about made up nonsense

Charlie Puth took to Twitter requesting BTS fans to stop the "dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’" after a few fans accused of using BTS and Jungkook for his fame and clout.

Charlie Puth is calling out BTS fans who have been claiming the singer has used the K-Pop band for their clout. The singer did not want to give them the attention but he decided to call a few members of the BTS fandom aka the ARMY. Charlie wanted to reach out to the ARMY on Twitter after his TikTok comments section was spammed with statements teasing the singer. “Remember when you used Jungkook for clout?” a comment read, as reported by Variety.

The Charlie Puth x Jungkook reference dates back to 2018 when the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards took place. The singer wanted to end this toxicity and requested fans for a truce. "I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me..." he tweeted.

"...saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented," he added, gushing about the band. While the singer seems to be handling the comments maturely, he said these statements could impact a person's mental health. "But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis," Charlie said.

"It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW," Charlie pleaded.

I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me... — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

...saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

The Twitter ARMY thanked Charlie for continuing to shower the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - with love and apologised for the behaviour of a few members on TikTok. "I apologize on behalf of the mature ARMY. This is so embarrassing and thank you for being mature about this topic against you. Hope that you still have good eyes towards BTS. The fan doesn’t reflect their artist 100% which i’m sure u understand. Thank you and be happy," a Twitter user wrote.

"we don't know what armys on tiktok are doing we have no connection with them they are some weird specimens and they are embarrassing us," added another user. "As a kpop stan too, i hate seeing them saying you use kpop idols for clout. anyone can like their music bc they're amazing. you don't need others to be popular, neither do kpop idols/groups," another fan reached out to the singer. "Yes! I know! We’re so tired of these hateful stans that make stuff up. Please don’t listen to those clowns," requested another ARMY member.

What do you think of Charlie Puth's plea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Charlie dropped his new song recently. The singer released his new single titled Girlfriend a few days ago. He performed the new song on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week. Talking about the song, Charlie said the "80s-Esque Prince-y kind of electropop" track was written a few years ago but he felt it was "too ahead of its time" at the time.

"It just didn't feel right to put it out, so I kinda just kept it to myself for a long time. I just think it's a perfect time for the world to hear this song," the 28-year-old said. "It's something you play for someone who's way out of your league. You just put it on in the background and you hope that they get the hint. Maybe that will help someone else, because it certainly didn't help me," he added.

The singer also worked with Elton John. Elton told Charlie that they "write very differently" but he was willing to experiment. "He sits down and plays the entire song that we wrote, it's three minutes and three seconds, he plays the entire thing. First take -- didn't do any more takes -- records the entire thing, and he's like, 'How about that?'" he recalled. "I've never seen anything like it," he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×