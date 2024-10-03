Charlie Puth Couldn't Believe Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Shout-Out Was Real: 'I Thought It Was AI'

Originally, Charlie Puth thought it was a joke or an edit using artificial intelligence when he heard his name in Taylor Swift’s song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. In the title track of her chart-topping album, Swift sings, "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist." Puth has recently revealed how doubtful he was on hearing that line, he did not believe it.

Still, he enjoyed the shout-out, even if it took him by surprise. After hearing a snippet of Swift's track, it clicked to him that the line was too intelligent to be composed by a non-human artist. It had to be Taylor's genius.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Puth expressed, "It’s quite the compliment, by the way. I thought it was AI because AI just seems to be everywhere. Then, I heard a clip of it and thought, that’s way too smart for AI; that’s way too clever—the way that it rhymed."

During a previous discussion with Rolling Stone, a deeper dive provided more context to the comments on how Puth came to know of Swift attributing a line to him. A friend had mentioned to him about the shout-out upon hearing a leaked snippet of Taylor's song, but Puth dismissed it.

However, he was hoping it was likely that she brought him up during press tours. At the same time, he also considered that it could be a practical joke, imagining that someone was trying to trick him by asking such a well-known musician to comment on his work.

Puth, later, told the outlet, "It’s cool to get a stamp of approval from an artist that you have idolized for such a long time and still do."

This particular recognition is just one of the highlights of his year, as he also tied the knot with Brooke Sansone on September 7 at his family house in Montecito, California. In the post regarding the wedding, he shared his cordial feelings towards Brooke with a sweet declaration of eternal love promised between the two.

The two started dating in June 2022 and had been lifelong friends. As per Vogue, the couple paid tribute to their New Jersey roots when they picked Bruce Springsteen’s Jersey Girl for their first dance at the wedding. Charlie Puth proposed to Sansone in New York City on September 5, 2023, after dating for a year and three months.

