Charlie Puth covers Dynamite in a short and sweet clip; ARMY clarify to singer's fans that it's a BTS song

In a recent tweet, Charlie Puth covered BTS' latest hit single Dynamite for a short and sweet nine-second clip which had his fans swooning over his honey vocals. However, ARMY was quick to clarify that the lyrics aren't from the 28-year-old singer's new song.

BTS will definitely be on cloud nine as their latest single Dynamite is making history in the best of ways. Not only did it become the fastest song to cross more than 100 #1s on the iTunes Top Songs chart but it also set a magnanimous YouTube record by registering not 98.3 million but 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of release. It's indeed a track that's on everyone's minds including Charlie Puth, who had earlier collaborated with the septet for a performance of Fake Love and We Don't Talk Anymore (with Jungkook) at the 2018 MGA Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Puth posted a nine-second clip in which he's singing the opening lines from Dynamite: "Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight/So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight." The video sees Charlie showing his fans the gorgeous night sky as his honey vocals take over the lyrics of Dynamite. While his fans went gaga over the short and sweet clip, ARMY was quick to point out that the lyrics were not from the 28-year-old singer's new song but was actually from BTS' Dynamite.

"To his fans who are thinking it's a new song no it's not. The original song is called DYNAMlTE by BTS," fellow ARMY member @prodjjkk clarified. The confusion may have also risen as the Girlfriend singer did not credit BTS in his tweet.

Check out Charlie Puth's short and sweet cover of BTS' Dynamite below:

to his fans who are thinking it's a new song no it's not . The original song is called DYNAMlTE by BTS . — (@prodjjkk) August 23, 2020

Would you like to see Charlie Puth collaborate with BTS? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

Back in July, Charlie had called out fans claiming that he was using BTS and Jungkook for clout. "I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between 'fandoms' has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me... saying things like "I used BTS for clout". I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented," Puth tweeted.

"But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW," Charlie concluded.

Share your comment ×