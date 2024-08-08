Charlie Puth Hints At His Upcoming Album; Reveals Taylor Swift Encouraged Him To Do THIS: 'That's How She...'

Charlie Puth recently opened up about his upcoming music creation and hinted at his new album. Puth also shared how Taylor Swift, who gave him a shoutout in the title track of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, encouraged him to do this one thing with the next album.



In a recent interview with People magazine, Charlie Puth revealed that fans can expect something different from him this time as he's working on his new album. The singer told the outlet, "You can expect what you always expect from me, which is chords and key changes and what I think are interesting kind of rhythms in production sense."

The Light Switch singer then mentioned that he always thinks about what he "lacked" each time he starts his new project. He said that one thing that he would like to enhance is to make the "storytelling" in his lyrics better and more creative, rather than just "making the lyrics a little bit more less A, B, C, D."

Puth further revealed that this is what Taylor Swift "kind of nudged" him to do, adding, "And I think that's how she approaches her songwriting, and that's how I'll approach this next album."

He further shared that, as for now, he is planning on doing the "whole thing" himself, which has been "challenging" because he has to go about his day waiting for inspiration to strike. However, he admits that "it's really worth it when it all comes together."

Charlie Puth recently released his new single titled Hero, and he shared the news on Instagram and thanked the Bad Blood singer for "letting [him] know musically that I just couldn’t keep this on my hard drive any longer."

Puth told the outlet that though he and Taylor Swift "really don't even know each other like that," music has been the "connective tissue" between them. He mentioned that while it would be "great" if they saw each other, he appreciates that music allows them to connect without needing to talk every day.



Regarding his new album, Puth expressed that he wants listeners to hear it and understand what Swift was talking about, noting that while he's "happy" with where he is in his career if becoming a "bigger artist" allows him to inspire more people who want to do what he does, then that's "great."

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth's new single Hero is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.