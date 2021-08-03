Charlie Puth REACTS to his old YouTube videos after they resurface on TikTok; says they are ‘hard to watch’

Charlie Puth might be a world-renowned singer now, but he had started out humble as a funny YouTube creator with numerous videos on random topics. In this era of the internet, nothing really goes away from the face of the earth, and that’s the exact case with Charlie’s old videos that have resurfaced on social media apps for fans to enjoy and have some good laughs over.

Recently, one of his videos where he sings about his eyewear has resurfaced and it gets funnier when fans discover him reacting to the video once again as a 29-year-old successful singer. Taking things light-heartedly, Charlie has come clean about his previous ‘comedy’ videos on YouTube which he admits are ‘hard to watch.’

The singer took to his official Tiktok account, via Entertainment Weekly to frame a response for being rediscovered on the app due to his past videos. "I've been waiting for this day to come. I lasted five years without anybody knowing this," he said in a TikTok response. "Before I was a signed artist, I used to make YouTube comedy songs, and, bro, they're so hard to watch. We tried so hard in the beginning when I first got signed to hide all of these videos, but, TikTok,” he said, adding that if his fans want a ‘good laugh’, they can just type his name plus ‘old videos’ to enjoy some comedy.

In one of Puth’s earlier videos on YouTube, named ‘Sexy Shades’, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer can be witnessed having fun, while also getting super sentimental about his sunglasses. A much younger Puth has also created other videos including ‘The Pickle Song’, and an ode to his ‘Red Hyundai.’

