Charlie Puth stumbles upon old song which was a collab with Zayn Malik: There’s like 100 vocal layers in here

Charlie Puth surprised Zayn Malik fans by revealing on Twitter that he found an old song which was a collaboration with the 27-year-old singer. Read below to know how the We Don't Talk Anymore singer teased the stans about Zayn's vocals in the untitled track.

Zayn Malik has mostly been MIA in 2020 except for showing his support to the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. For now, the singer is gearing up to become a father for the first time as his girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid is pregnant and due in September. Zayn stans have been waiting with bated breaths for any music from the Pillowtalk crooner as his sophomore album Icarus Falls released back in December 2018. The last time we heard Malik's swoon-worthy vocals was his collab with R3hab and Jungleboi, Flames.

However, recently, Charlie Puth had Zayn Malik fans in a state of complete unrest when the 28-year-old singer revealed that he had stumbled upon an old song which was in collaboration with the former One Direction member. That's right! There's an untitled track by Charlie Puth ft. Zayn Malik and we can already sense an epic mash of vocals and tunes that would be dope AF. To tease fans further, Charlie hyped up the 27-year-old singer's vocals in the song which was, as you would expect, insane.

"Found my old hard drive... found an old song I made with Zayn that never came out....but damn his voice!!! There’s like 100 vocal layers in here!!," Puth tweeted. Zayn stans immediately lost their s**t and begged the We Don't Talk Anymore singer to drop the song already and even jokingly tried to bribe him to listen to them.

Check out Charlie Puth's tweet about his old song collab with Zayn Malik below:

Found my old hard drive...found an old song I made with Zayn that never came out....but damn his voice!!! There’s like 100 vocal layers in here!! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 30, 2020

Can you imagine how amazing the song would be?! A chart-topping single for sure!

