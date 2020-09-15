  1. Home
Charlie’s Angels’ Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu unite to talk about their 2 decade long friendship

Charlie’s Angels’ original star cast Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reunited recently and reflected on their 20 years-long friendship. See what they said below.
66474 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 01:06 pm
Drew Barrymore hosted an epic Charlie’s Angels reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on the premiere episode of The Drew Barrymore Show today (September 14), but it wasn’t without a little help from technology. “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments,” the 45-year-old actress shared on the program. 

 

“We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is that it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale.” After speaking with Lucy and Cameron on their Angels' memories, Drew revealed that one of the three was actually a hologram – and it was Cameron!

 

Check out the video below:

 

“Are we all together in this room?” Drew asked, with Cameron adding, “Are we? I feel like we are connected in some way but maybe?” She revealed that while Drew and Lucy were in New York filming the appearance, she was actually in Los Angeles.

 

“You’ve got to try this, it’s so incredible. The ether, the little particles going out into space and coming back re-massing into this beautiful space. You guys, it’s crazy, you should try it, it tingles!” she shared.

 

ALSO READ: Charlie's Angels come together for an epic reunion as actress Lucy Liu is honoured with a star on Walk of Fame

Credits :The Drew Barrymore Show

