Charlie’s Angels fame Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu to reunite with co star Drew Barrymore on her talk show

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will all reunite again on Drew‘s upcoming talk show for its inaugural episode. Scroll down for all the details on this Charlie’s Angels reunion.
Charlie’s Angels co-stars Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu are teaming up again! The Charlie’s Angels co-stars will have a reunion on Drew‘s upcoming The Drew Barrymore Show for its inaugural episode on Monday (September 14).

 

The trio last reunited back in May of 2019, when Lucy was honoured at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received support from her Charlie’s Angels co-stars. “My dear Angels, it’s a 20-year reunion. 20 years ago we were an elite crime-fighting team, and now look at us,” she said during the ceremony.

 

During the premiere episode of Drew’s talk show, she is also set to reunite with longtime friend and collaborator Adam Sandler, as well as deliver a big surprise for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments known as, “Designed by Drew.”

 

In case you missed it, in a trailer of Drew’s show released in August, the 45-year-old actress was seen interviewing her seven-year-old self in an adorable new promo video for the talk show. The promo featured footage of Drew making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson back in 1982. The interview actually aired exactly 38 years.

 

