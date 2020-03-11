Charlie Sheen rubbishes sexual molestation allegations by Corey Feldman

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Charlie Sheen slams Corey Feldman as he alleges him for sexually molesting Corey Haim at the age of 13 through his documentary titled (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. Read on to know more.

Corey Feldman has once again alleged Charlie Sheen of sexually molesting him and Corey Haim during the filming of the 80s film Lucas through his new documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. He claims he was 19 at that time while Corey Haim was just 13 years old when Charlie Sheen raped him. His documentary was premiered in Los Angeles on Monday where Corey Feldman said that Corey Haim had admitted Charlie Sheen's sexual misconduct.

Corey Feldman's film was all set to be live-streamed online but was eventually taken down despite the users paying $20 for access. The users reported that the site crashed and the film wasn't loading. Corey Feldman, who is 48 years old now, aims to expose the Hollywood biggies whom he has alleged for sexually molesting him as a child. While Corey Haim passed away at the age of 38, Corey Feldman's film publicly lists the names of his wrongdoers. Corey Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague, who separated from the actor in 2009 after seven years of togetherness, also claimed that Haim told her that he was raped by Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen, on the other hand, has been fiercely denying the allegations made by Corey Feldman. The actor rubbished the allegations that surfaced for the first time in 2017 and once again, he has denied the same. In a recent statement given to HuffPost, Charlie Sheen defended himself saying, "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred" and refuses the allegations made by Corey Feldman that state that the actor has sexually assaulted him and Corey Haim.

Credits :HuffPost

Read More