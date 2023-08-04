Charlie's Angels Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith reunite after 47 years; SEE PICS

Safe to say, most of the GenZ fans must not be aware that Charlie's Angels is a 1976 original show that was made in the 2000s again and then again in 2019. Well, this year, it was after almost half a century that the stars of the original were spotted at a wedding. Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, two of the three Charlie's Angels recently posted a picture on Instagram, making public the union of the most beloved team from Hollywood. Here's how the reunion went.

Charlie's Angels Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith reunite

Well, it was at the wedding of Jaclyn Smith's son's wedding that Kate was invited to. While Jaclyn was more than happy to share glimpses of her son's new life, what she was more delighted about was reuniting with the castmate of one of her most loved movies. Smith shared the picture with Jackson on her social media. The actress also penned down a heartfelt note for her friend and the movie.

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness," the actress captioned the picture. Since the post, the internet has been quick to talk about how young the two look even in their 70s. One user pointed out that Kate Jackson was aging like 'fine wine.' However, fans did agree that they missed the third wheel of the team, Farrah Fawcett.

The last meet

Two of these stars were last spotted at the funeral of co-star Farrah Fawcett. That event itself is fifteen years old now. With time flying at a pace like this, the reunion of the two 70s stars was nothing short of a trip down memory lane for the entire acting industry. Smith and Jackson’s special meeting came 42 years after their hit television show came to an end. The original television series "Charlie's Angels" aired from 1976-1981. Post this, the women went on separate paths either to be businesswomen or continue in their acting career.

Charlie's Angels Trivia

Charlie's Angels was an American crime drama television series that spanned five seasons. It aired from September 22, 1976, to June 24, 1981. While the late Farrah Fawcett featured as Jill Munroe, Kate Jackson starred as Sabrina Duncan, and Jaclyn Smith as Kelly Garrett. For more updates on topics like this, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.