Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek feature on list of potential witnesses in Harvey Weinstein's rape case

With disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's trial set to begin in a few days, the case witnessed its first hurdle recently. As per reports, officials are struggling to put together a bench of 12 jurors and six alternates, who are willing to enter the trial with a presumption of innocence, given the long list of cases against Harvey. Now, a latest report reveals, that actresses Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez and Charlize Theron may be called in to as witnesses to testify during producer Weinstein's rape trial.

According to a report in New York Times, the names of these actors has appeared on lists of possible witnesses. It also includes several people who were related to Weinstein over the course of the last few years. This includes several businessmen, Weinstein's close associates, his partners as well as his brother Robert Weinstein. It is, however, not confirmed if Theron, Hayek and Perez will be called in for the final hearing from a list of 90 potential witnesses.

The court is currently having a difficult time to put together a bench of jurors. On January 7, 43 of the 120 potential jurors said they were unable to be fair or impartial towards Weinstein due to extensive media coverage. The filmmaker is currently facing life imprisonment over criminal charges that he raped woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in Manhattan in 2006, as per Variety.