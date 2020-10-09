Charlize Theron, Chloe Moretz, Snoop Dogg and more REUNITE for The Addams Family sequel releasing next year

MGM recently dropped the first trailer of The Addam’s Family 2, and revealed the release date of the much-anticipated movie, watch the teaser below.

A sequel to the animated movie The Addams Family is on the way and MGM just announced the release date via their first teaser of the film! The Addams Family 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 8, 2021, just in time for the Halloween season.

Returning for the movie are Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloe Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) and Snoop Dogg (It). Joining the cast are Bill Hader as Cyrus and Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley.

See the first teaser of the film below:

Director Greg Tiernan said in a statement, “The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

In October last year, Theron opened up about her familiarity with the classic spooky tale. Charlize appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And spoke about her voice role as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family and revealed that she didn't grow up watching the original show. "I discovered it later in my life," she said at the time.

ALSO READ: Charlize Theron opens up about wrist injury she experienced on the sets of 'The Old Guard'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×