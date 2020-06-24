Charlize Theron denies getting engaged to Sean Penn: We dated but I was never going to marry him

Years after sparking engagement rumours with Sean Penn, Charlize Theron denied the speculations and stated that she was never going to get married to the actor.

Back in 2014, Charlize Theron and Sean Penn hogged a lot of headlines when the rumours about their engagement started doing the rounds. After all these years, Charlize finally decided to set the record straight on her past relationship with Sean Penn and revealed that they were never going to get married. The actress stated that she “barely” dated him for a year and asserted that the engagement rumours were false. She reflected on the issue during her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

When asked if they were ever engaged, the Mad Max: Fury Road star said, “What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bulls***.” While she did admit that they dated, Theron said the relationship did not last long enough to turn into something serious, Page Six reported. “It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that,” she said.

Reportedly, when the two were dating, Theron called Penn “the love of my life.” Months before their breakup, Penn also reflected on their relationship and mentioned that he was “surprised to be in love” again after his failed marriages to Madonna, and Robin Wright. “But to run into somebody now who you care about is a much more passionate, deeper, truer and a much happier feeling. It’s a lot more romantic and a lot more fulfilling to be in a relationship and to think you’re a good person within it,” he told Esquire UK.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez sings as Alex Rodriguez dances and kids play the music instruments to celebrate Baseball; WATCH

Share your comment ×