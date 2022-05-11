Charlize Theron drops the first look of her character Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally released in theatres on May 6 and fans have been excited about it considering it was packed with surprise cameos as well as a major new character introduction in the end credits scene. Charlize Theron who appeared as Clea in the post-credits scene has now shared her first look on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account, Theron shared two photos showcasing her look as the MCU character Clea. In one of the photos, she gave a close-up look at the interesting make-up donned by her in the film. The second image showcased her in her superhero suit alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Theron's Marvel debut came as a major surprise in the film's post-credits scene and given that she will be portraying Clea, comic book fans have been excited to see how the character is developed in the next Doctor Strange film.



In the comics, Clea is Strange's main love interest. Her magic-powered character comes from the Dark Dimension and she eventually also becomes the ruler. Theron's Clea appears in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene where she recruits Strange to help her with an incursion that he caused which seems to be the setup for the third Doctor Strange film which was also promised at the end of Multiverse of Madness as it read on the screen, "Doctor Strange will return."

Previously, Theron had teased her character's entry into the Marvel universe by sharing a photo of herself from an awards ceremony sporting a purple gown which matches her suit in the film and wrote, "Cat's out of the bag."

