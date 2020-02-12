Charlize Theron keeps Ellen DeGeneres' tradition going at Oscars; Fast 9 star takes EPIC star studded selfie

Charlize Theron followed Ellen DeGeneres' footsteps and clicked an epic star-studded selfie at the Oscars over the weekend. The photo featured Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek.

No one will ever forget Ellen Degeneres' epic 2014 Oscars selfie. The talk show host, who doubled up as the 86th Academy Awards host, captured Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'oa in a single frame and broke the internet. While there hasn't been a selfie from the Academy Awards that has broken Ellen's record, Charlize Theron reminded us of the moment when she shared a selfie with several stars including Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The Fast & Furious 9 star took to her Instagram two days after the ceremony ended to reveal she pulled out her camera and brought together a few of the biggest stars of the night for a memorable picture. While Hanks, his wife, Hayek, King and Malek volunteered to be captured, the frame also managed to squeeze in Keanu Reeves and Quentin Tarantino.

She shared the picture with the caption, "Good company. #Oscars2020." Charlize was one among the many stars who walked down the Oscars 2020 red carpet with her mother, who also featured in the selfie. Check out the photo below:

Charlize was nominated for Best Actress in the Leading Role for her role Bombshell. However, she lost the award to Renée Zellweger for her brilliant performance in Judy. With the awards season behind her, Charlize will soon be seen in Fast & Furious 9. The summer release dropped the trailer earlier month. Haven't seen it yet? Check it out below:

Fast & Furious 9 releases on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

