Charlize Theron 'not ashamed' to talk about her mother killing her father

Charlize Theron is a fearless woman, on-screen and off-screen. The actress recently opened up about the night her mother shot and killed her father in self-defense and asserted that she is not ashamed to talk about the incident. And while the Oscar-winning actress, who’s currently being critically acclaimed for her latest movie Bombshell, is known for portraying strong characters. Theron recently revealed that things weren’t the same when she was growing up.

During a candid conversation with National Public Radio, the actress discussed growing up in an unhealthy family environment and revealed that a frightening incident at home led her mother killing her father. The actress was just 15-year-old when her alcoholic father barged into their family house situated in South Africa, one night and shot several times through a bedroom door with the actress and her mother on the other side. While none of the bullets hit them, she recalled the incident being very scary. “My father was so drunk that he shouldn't have been able to walk when he came into the house with a gun,” she said in the interview.

As her father tried to push through the bedroom door, the actress’s mother grabbed her own handgun, shot back and killed him in self-defense. According to a report by Daily Mail, following an investigation, the 1991 shooting was legally adjudged to have been self-defense, and her mother did not face any charges in the case. She asserted that just like her, there are money others who have had similar experiences with family violence and she believes that the only way to acknowledge the issue is by talking about it. “The more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it,” she said in the interview,” she said.

