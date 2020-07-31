  • facebook
Charlize Theron OPENS UP about her relationship status and who she is currently dating; Find out

Charlize Theron recently opened up about her relationship status in a recent interview with fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg via her podcast. Find out what she said below.
Charlize Theron is finding happiness within! During an interview on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast--InCharge with DVF, the 44-year-old actress said that she is currently dating herself. “Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!’” Charlize Shared. “And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!’”

 

Charlize, who is mom to daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 4, recalled that when she told her youngest that she is dating herself. “She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” Charlize said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

 

Earlier this month, The Old Guard actress opened up about her love life or, by her choice, the lack thereof. "I really do believe that women really make s--t happen for ourselves. And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach, or society approaches them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me," she told E! News.

 

She added, "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now.” Although the actress isn't actively seeking a significant other, she is open to the idea of having a partner. "I think that time will come," she said. Charlize theorised that even if she did meet "the love of my life," he'd have to live in a "house down the street." Referring to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's previous separate living arrangement, she said, "I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it. And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'"

 

 

 

Credits :E! News, Getty Images, InCharge with DVF

