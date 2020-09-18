Charlize Theron opens up to Drew Barrymore on why she hasn't dated in the past 5 years; Watch

Charlize Theron recently opened up about her relationship status during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and said that she hasn't dated in the past 5 years, and doesn't even long for it.

The Guardian actress Charlize Theron hasn’t been in a relationship in years and she’s opening up to Drew Barrymore about why she’s not looking for one right now. The Oscar-winning actress chatted about her dating life during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on Thursday (September 17).

“It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it,” Charlize said. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.” Drew also said that she has been on a break from dating.

Watch their full chat below:

Charlize added, “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve got to come with a lot of game, not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game that’s like my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less. And my life with my children and with my incredible adopted family that I have around me I don’t long for that much.”

“I can honestly say this on my life, I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in something else,” Charlize said. “I’m still firing on all cylinders. I think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get in bed and I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.”

