Charlize Theron recalls how she traumatised a valet driver with an axe from The Old Guard costume

In a chat with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Charlize Theron, 44, opened up about the time when a valet freaked out by seeing a huge axe in the actor’s car. Watch the hilarious chat below.
1738 reads Mumbai
Charlize Theron appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about her new movie The Old Guard. The 44-year-old actress played an immortal warrior named Andy in the film and had to learn how to wield an axe for the part. So, her fight coordinator Daniel Hernandez advised her to, as Theron put it, "just walk around with the axe at all times." "I take direction very seriously," Theron told Seth Meyers during her interview on the NBC and Peacock program. "So, I did that."

 

One night before the coronavirus lockdown, Theron went out to a restaurant and had a valet pull around her car. After the valet exited the vehicle, Theron noticed he had a strange look on his face. "He didn't say anything, and I couldn't quite understand it," the Mad Max star recalled. "I was like, 'Did I tip him? Did I not tip enough?'" However, it didn't take her long to figure out the cause of his concern.

 

"Then I got in the car and the big axe was just lying there and I was like 'Ohhhh,'" she said. Meyers suggested it didn't look like a woodworking axe, either. "It's like a prehistoric, Amazonian, double-faced axe that just looks like it is going to hurt you by looking at it," Theron said.

 

To hear the rest of Theron's interview, watch the video below:

 

 

 

In the past, Charlize Theron opened up about overcoming one of her lifelong fears for The Old Guard. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 44-year-old actress admitted that the movie made her confront the one fear she'd been avoiding: Riding horses. The actress used to be an avid rider until she was bucked off a horse when she was 12 and was knocked unconscious. "For some reason, in this film, I decided to finally address that fear," she told the publication.

Credits :E News, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Getty Images

