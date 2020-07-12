  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Charlize Theron reveals THIS is her ideal relationship arrangement; Assures she has 'never been lonely'

The Old Guard actress Charlize Theron recently got candid about her dating life. Theron expressed her lack of interest in dating right now, and why she doesn't feel like she’s missing out.
2679 reads Mumbai
Charlize Theron reveals THIS is her ideal relationship arrangement; Assures she has 'never been lonely'Charlize Theron reveals THIS is her ideal relationship arrangement; Assures she has 'never been lonely'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Charlize Theron is single and has no interest in dating at the moment. In a recent interview with E! News, The Old Guard actress gave an update on her love life or, by her choice, the lack thereof. "I really do believe that women really make s--t happen for ourselves. And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach, or society approaches them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me," she told the international outlet. 

 

She added, "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now.” Although the actress isn't actively seeking a significant other, she is open to the idea of having a partner. "I think that time will come," she said. 

 

Charlize theorised that even if she did meet "the love of my life," he'd have to live in a "house down the street." Referring to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's previous separate living arrangement, she said, "I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it. And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'"

 

Charlize recently made headlines for shutting down rumours that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. Talking on The Howard Stern Show, she said the engagement rumours were "such bulls--t" as they dated "barely a year." Charlize went on to assure she's "never been lonely" and called her children, Jackson, 8, and August, 3, the "great loves of my life."

Credits :E News, Getty Images, The Howard Stern Show

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement