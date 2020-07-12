Charlize Theron reveals THIS is her ideal relationship arrangement; Assures she has 'never been lonely'

The Old Guard actress Charlize Theron recently got candid about her dating life. Theron expressed her lack of interest in dating right now, and why she doesn't feel like she’s missing out.

Charlize Theron is single and has no interest in dating at the moment. In a recent interview with E! News, The Old Guard actress gave an update on her love life or, by her choice, the lack thereof. "I really do believe that women really make s--t happen for ourselves. And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach, or society approaches them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me," she told the international outlet.

She added, "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now.” Although the actress isn't actively seeking a significant other, she is open to the idea of having a partner. "I think that time will come," she said.

Charlize theorised that even if she did meet "the love of my life," he'd have to live in a "house down the street." Referring to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's previous separate living arrangement, she said, "I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it. And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'"

Charlize recently made headlines for shutting down rumours that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. Talking on The Howard Stern Show, she said the engagement rumours were "such bulls--t" as they dated "barely a year." Charlize went on to assure she's "never been lonely" and called her children, Jackson, 8, and August, 3, the "great loves of my life."

ALSO READ Actress Charlize Theron believes that her kid knows they have an unusual family

Share your comment ×