Charlize Theron REVEALS The Old Guard sequel is not yet greenlit: Let's have a resting period

Charlize Theron recently spoke to Variety and teased fans with an update on a possible sequel to the well-received action film.

Charlize Theron is ecstatic over the buzz her recent film, The Old Guard has received. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress reflected on the film’s massive success and positive reviews. “It’s pretty nutty, right? It’s pretty crazy,” she said of the reaction to the movie. “I’m not that brave…I don’t want to hear predictions. No, thank you,” she joked, insisting that she wasn’t thinking about nor did she ask about numbers while making the film.

In the same interview, Charlize spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the acclaimed film, revealing that the sequel hasn’t been given the green light by Netflix yet. “We’re still pushing this one out. Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation,” she teased.

The film The Old Guard stars talents like Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor and follows a group of "real-life superheroes"—human beings who are functionally immortal for hundreds, even thousands of years. The group of four, led by Andy Theron, hide from the world and attempt to enact anonymous justice; their group of mercenaries is then joined by a fifth, Nile Layne, a former Marine who's just starting to figure out her new abilities.

So far the movie has been praised by everyone, be it comic buffs or action fans. The film presents a fun take on the idea of what immortality might actually look like. It also features two gay "superheroes," Marwan Kenzari as Joe and Luca Marinelli as Nicky, who are proudly in love and have been together for centuries.

