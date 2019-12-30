Charlize Theron REVEALS she cannot wait for upcoming Bachelor season with Peter Weber

Charlize Theron can’t wait for the upcoming Bachelor season featuring Peter Weber and shared her excitement with an Instagram post. Check it out.

Charlize Theron just can't wait for the next season of The Bachelor to hit the TV screens! Expressing her excitement over the upcoming season of the uber-popular dating series, The Bombshell actress posted a picture standing next to a promotional poster of the television show featuring this year's hunky leading man, Peter Weber. The add featured the tagline of the upcoming season, "expect turbulence," a reference to Peter's occupation as a Delta airline pilot.

"Turbulence I like," the Oscar winner wrote alongside the picture. Shortly after the picture was posted, Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti left a comment mirroring the actress’ excitement. "Same," Ashley wrote in the comments section. This is not the first time the actress has been vocal about being a huge fan of the show. In fact, in 2018, during an appearance at The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress admitted that she has a whole routine based around the series. "On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45, and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, get all ready, and then I watch The Bachelor. And that's my date night,' she told the host of the show.

She also mentioned that she is such an avid follower of the show that it feels like she is the one dating the bachelor. During another interview, the actress shared her views about the highly controversial season finale of The Bachelor in 2018, which saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. end his engagement to Becca Kufrin for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Reacting to the sudden twist, the actress asserted that she was not impressed with Arie and that the episode was the most awkward watching experience of her life. She also praised Becca for handling the situation with integrity.

