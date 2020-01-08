Charlize Theron REVEALS she was nervous before honouring Tom Hanks at the Golden Globes

Charlize Theron revealed that she was nervous before honouring Tom Hanks at the Golden Globes. Read on to know more.

Charlize Theron made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres Show and could not stop gushing about presenting her hero Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. Reflecting on the moment, the Bombshell actress revealed that she was very nervous before honouring the 63-year-old with the award. “I was so nervous because he to me is a hero. So much for my love for acting is because of him.

The actress also revealed that Hanks was the first actor, whose name she knew when she was young. “I saw all of his movies when I was a kid.” and he was the first actor whose name I knew. It was a lot of pressure and I did not want to mess that up,” the actress recalled. The actress totally fan girls over the actor while presenting him with the award. “When I was eight years old, growing up on a farm in South Africa, my three most-prized possessions were my ballet shoes, my pet goat and my VHS casette of ‘Splash‘. I watched it so much, the ribbon broke and I fixed it with Scotch tape – like I was performing surgery. Tom gave me a chance when I auditioned as young, sweaty actress with a thick South African accent – that’s just the kind of man he is,” she said while introducing the actor.

During her interaction with Ellen, Theron also expressed her excitement over the latest season of The Bachelor. In December, the actress created a buzz on social media after posted a picture on her Instagram feed, in which she can be seen standing next to a promotional poster of the television show featuring this year's hunky leading man, Peter Weber. A week after the actress shared the picture, Weber responded to the post by sharing a picture featuring him standing next to Theron’s Dior posters. While Theron told Ellen that she does not want to date the man, she admitted that she is a huge fan of the reality show and even watched its premiere.

