Charlize Theron reveals she would love to do the Hancock sequel; Says 'will do the film in a heartbeat'

The fans of Charlize Theron are hoping that the sequel of Hancock indeed gets made.

The Bombshell actress, Charlize Theron revealed during an interview that she would happily star in the sequel to her 2008 film Hancock. The actress who featured in films like Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Italian Job, revealed how she had thoughts about the film Hancock's sequel when the film was about to hit the big screen. The fans and film audiences are delighted to hear what the Big Little Lies actress had to say about Hancock's sequel. The fans are hoping that the sequel indeed gets made. The actress also mentions how she would say yes to the film's sequel in a heartbeat.

Now, on the work front, the Hollywood actress will feature in the upcoming film, The Old Guard. This film features Charlize Theron as an immortal fighter. The character that Charlize Theron is essaying in The Old Guard, will remind the fans of a ruthless assassin. But, there is a twist in the tale. In the much-awaited thriller, The Old Guard, Charlize Theron's character is trying to save the world from the brutal villains.

The trailer of the Charlize Theron starrer, titled, The Old Guard is already making waves among the fans and audience members. The fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. The trailer sees how, Charlize Theron along with her gang is trying to save the world from people who are trying to cause havoc.

