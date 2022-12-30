Charlize Theron reveals suffering from THIS during Mad Max: Fury Road shoot; 5 interesting facts about movie

In the Smartless podcast, as reported by Cinemablend, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes expressed admiration for Theron's willingness to work on such a hot and dusty set. This is precisely when she dropped the bombshell, informing them how she had suffered on set due to the cold environment. But in true Charlize Theron manner, she further confessed to the shocked hosts that she prefers a cold environment for action-packed movies anyway.

Mad Max: Fury Road franchise fans will be puzzled by Charlize Theron 's latest confession, as she opened up about her filming experience in the movie on a podcast. With their crusty-dusty appearance, the Mad Max sets on screen usually look anything but cold. But Charlize Theron broke down the audience's misconceptions by disclosing how she contracted hypothermia while working on the scene.

Charlize admitted how it was most difficult for women, especially due to the tight clothes and measures taken to achieve a rugged look, like shaving their heads bald: “It was freezing just 'cause when you don't have hair on your head, you forget it's a heat releaser. It was really cold, actually.” She also shared how many of her female co-stars developed hypothermia, with tons of cases, as a result of that. “It was actually cold. Really cold. It looks hot, yeah it was freezing,” Theron recalled. The women suffered the most, especially the young girls who were wearing bandages for their roles.

This is definitely an interesting revelation made by Charlize Theron about Mad Max: Fury Road, which has amassed a cult following over the years. So much so, that a prequel spin-off titled Furiosa is in the works with Anya Taylor-Joy starring as a young Imperator Furiosa opposite Chris Hemsworth.

In the meantime, here are 5 interesting facts that you should know about Mad Max: Fury Road -

1. Mad Max: Fury Road was supposed to star Heath Ledger in 2003

The movie initially had plans to feature Heath Ledger as reported by Mental Floss. However, the movie went through crisis after crisis while developing, and somehow it never worked out. The movie had been in development for years. It had tons of creative difficulties, for which they came up with creative solutions as well. One of the noticeable difficulties was the chase scene, where Miller had the idea of making ‘oil’ the object of the chase. However, after the 9/11 accident in 2001, it was scrapped for obvious reasons, and they had to start over. If things had fortunately worked out back then, we would’ve had the late talented actor Heath Ledger making a significant appearance in the classic.

2. A total of 470 hours of footage was shot

As reported by Screenrant, George Miller’s attention to detail resulted in a total of 470 hours of raw footage. The editor, Margaret Sixel, had a nightmarish volume of footage to work with. It’s truly considered a masterpiece, with George Miller’s bird's-eye view in every corner.

3. A serious downpour left the film crew uncertain about filming

Mental Floss reports the production was actually stalled days before filming due to serious rainfall. This was concerning because film production was halted for a variety of reasons, such as 9/11 and the Iraq War. Finally, two weeks before filming in the Australian desert in 2010, heavy rain left the crew in big trouble. Apparently, it was some once-in-a-decade kind of rain that wasn’t expected by anyone. The crew even waited around for a year, but with little luck. So, Miller moved everyone from Australia to Namibia and finished the film.

4. The first film in the franchise to receive an Oscar Nomination

The nomination came as quite a shock because the Academy Awards are not too keen on action movies. However, this was not the case this time around, as Mad Max: Fury Road received a prestigious Oscar nomination for none other than the Best Picture category. It was a genre-defining achievement for action films that inspired a generation of filmmakers. At 70, George Miller truly gave the younger generation of action film directors a run for their money.

5. Hardly any special effects can be found in the stunt scenes

One of the reasons the movie will go down in history is because of the lack of CGI in the action scenes, via Adorama. While it might have been rough on the cast and crew, it did make for a cinematic masterpiece in the genre. In the car chase and stunt work, there were hardly any special effects. It was just pure hard work, and it paid off.

So, are you ready to binge-watch the franchise again? What is your opinion? Share them down below and let us know.