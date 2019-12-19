Charlize Theron reveals her daughter Jackson feels ‘hurt’ when people call her by ‘wrong pronouns’

Charlize Theron recently reveled that her daughter feels ‘hurt’ when people use ‘wrong pronouns’ for her. read on to know more.

Charlize Theron opened up about a very import LGBTQ issue while talking about parenting her 7-year-old daughter, Jackson. In an unapologetically candid interview, the iconic actress spoke about how it has been a learning process for even her when it comes to using the correct pronoun for her daughter. The actress is raising her first child as a girl after she told her at the age of three, ‘I am not a boy.’ Stating that it is all very new for the family, the actress stated that people should use the right pronoun when talking about her because otherwise she gets hurt, Pride Source reported

“I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” she said. The star revealed that it has been difficult for them because the people always writing about her in the wrong pronouns. She also admitted that there were times when even she would address her by using wrong pronouns while talking about her in the press. “It really hurt her feelings,” the actress asserted. Earlier this year, during an interview with Daily Mail, the actress revealed that when her daughter was just 3-years-old, she told Theron that she is not a boy.

She also stated that they don’t always talk about it at home because she believes that it is her daughter’s story and it’s up to her to decide if she wants to share that part of her life with them and the world. Theron, who is also mother to a 4-year-old August, admitted that while her children are too young to fathom the ins and outs on the topic of sexuality, she always ends up briefly discussing it whenever her daughters talk about getting married. “What is it gonna be? A boy or a girl? What is it gonna be?” she always asks her daughters. And it makes her happy that her kids know that’s a “normal” question to ask.

Read More