Charlize Theron shares an UNSEEN photo with her son Jackson from the sets of Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize Theron shares a throwback picture of herself with her baby boy Jackson on the sets of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Charlize Theron reminisced her initial motherhood days and shared an unseen picture of herself with her daughter Jackson. The actress recalled turning into a new mommy right before starting shooting for Mad Max: Fury Road. Just a few hours ago, the 44-year-old shared a throwback picture of Jackson from the sets of the 2015 action film Mad Max: Fury Road. The picture shows baby boy Jackson resting on her mommy Charlize Theron after the actress shoots for an action scene.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of “I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig” (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough)," Charlize Theron captioned her Instagram post sharing an unseen BTS snap from the sets of Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron is quite private when it comes to sharing pictures of her family on social media. She rarely posts pictures of her daughter on Instagram.

Charlize Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be. So I wasn’t specific with anything, the Bombshell actress said. "In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American," she said. "These two babies were meant to be in my life," Charlize told NPR.

Also Read: Bombshell: Here's how Charlize Theron saved the film from being shelved; Details inside

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×