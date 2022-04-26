Charlize Theron welcomes Jason Momoa to Fast and Furious family with a sweet message; Take a look

A new Fast & Furious 10 set picture reveals Jason Momoa's villain character with Charlize Theron's Cipher. With the 10th and 11th instalments in the main series, the Fast & Furious franchise is nearing the conclusion of its journey. Fast & Furious 10 will have Jason Momoa as the villain, bringing back the squad of heroic street racers turned international spies.

There are currently no details available regarding Jason Momoa's Fast & Furious 10 villain role. He is one of only a few characters that have been publicly confirmed to face Dominic Toretto and his gang. However, Charlize Theron reprises her role as Cipher in Fast X, after her appearances in The Fate of the Furious and F9. While the intentions of these two villains have yet to be disclosed, enthusiasm regarding Momoa's entry to the series and his malevolent turn has grown.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 10 filming started a few days ago, with Vin Diesel confirming the film's official Fast X title on the first day. Charlize Theron has offered a few updates as the ensemble group starts reporting on set and gets to work. She was the first to welcome Jason Momoa to the Fast & Furious 10 set after releasing an early peek at Cipher's comeback. She posted a photo on social media with the two villains together, with armed henchmen in the background obscured. Theron's caption read, "Look who decided to join the party."

Check out her post HERE.

Now that Charlize Theron has teased moviegoers with a glimpse of Jason Momoa in Fast & Furious 10, maybe more information about him and the film's plot will be disclosed soon. Even if the secret is maintained, this should be the first of many updates from the set. Interestingly, there is a lot of star power to promote the newest chapter in the Fast Saga, including Theron, Momoa, Diesel, and newcomer to the Fast & Furious series Brie Larson.