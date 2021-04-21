Charlotte Flair FIRES BACK on her WWE suspension and USD 100,000 fine: This whole thing landed right on stupid

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to respond coldly to WWE's strong punishment for brutally attacking a referee during this week's Monday Night Raw main event.

Charlotte Flair unleashed her heel persona in full swing during this week's Monday Night Raw after her main event match against Asuka, which she lost due to Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's interference. As the referee was checking on The Empress of Tomorrow and didn't see Rhea breaking the Figure-Eight hold, The Queen brutally attacked the WWE official and even with the addition of two other referees, Charlotte couldn't be contained until she wanted to.

As a punishment for her gruesome action on Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce revealed on Raw Talk that Flair was not just suspended indefinitely but was also fined USD 100,000. Reacting to the grave punishment was Charlotte herself as she tweeted, "This whole thing sped past ridiculous, jumped over absurd and landed right on stupid. The top two wrestlers in WWE having a classic match on the flagship show, and for what? To be ruined by a petulant child with Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads."

"They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke," the 35-year-old wrestler further tweeted.

Check out Charlotte Flair reacting coldly to her WWE suspension and hefty fine below:

They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 20, 2021

We're loving Charlotte Flair's sassy confidence!

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results: Rhea Ripley costs Charlotte Flair her match against Asuka; The Queen brutally attacks referee

Do you think it was fair for WWE to suspend and fine Charlotte Flair for her actions on WWE Raw? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×