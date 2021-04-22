Charlotte Flair gets sweet kiss from fiance, former WWE wrestler Andrade: What will I ever do while suspended?

Charlotte Flair, who was suspended indefinitely by WWE for brutally attacking a referee on Raw this week, is enjoying her time away by vacationing with her fiance Andrade, who was released by WWE in March.

Charlotte Flair's heel persona on this week's Monday Night Raw came at a very hefty price as The Queen was not only suspended indefinitely but also fined USD 100,000 for brutally attacking a referee. The attack ensued after Charlotte lost her match against Asuka because of WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's interference. So, how does Flair react to her suspension? Well, with a well-deserved vacation of course!

Taking to her Instagram page, Charlotte taunted WWE by sharing a dreamy vacation snap with the love of her life Andrade, who WWE fans know was recently released by the wrestling company in March as per his request to do so. In the romantic photo, Flair is seen cuddling with her fiance, who holds her close and plants a kiss on his 'Mami' as Andrade's cute nickname for the 35-year-old wrestler. With the gorgeous blue ocean as their picturesque backdrop, Andrade is seen looking handsome in a striped midnight blue and white shirt which he paired with khaki shorts and a beach hat. The 31-year-old wrestler was also seen holding a drink in his hand while in a complete holiday state of mind. As for Charlotte, the wrestler looks stunning as she adorns a white two-piece bikini along with a baby blue and white printed long cape.

Andrade shared another photo from Charlotte's "suspension week" vacation as the couple is seen eating lunch on a yacht. While Andrade takes the shirtless route, Charlotte's messy open hair perfectly goes well with her barbie pink two-piece bikini along with big square-framed black sunglasses.

Check out Charlotte Flair and Andrade's romantic vacation snaps from The Queen's "suspension week" below:

Charlotte's caption reads as, "What will I ever do while suspended... @andradealmas Sueños [Dreams]," along with a white heart emoji while Andrade tweeted about the photo, "#Tranquila #Mami we will enjoy your suspension! Mi diablita [My little devil']," along with a devil emoji. Flair also added the following hashtags: "#boat #yacht #yachtlife #playa #beach #charlotte #charlotteflair #flair #bikini #ocean #love #water #dreams #dream #couple #wwe #athlete #couplegoals #cheers #wednesday #wcw #miercoles #mexico #amor #mar"

Moreover, Andrade's caption reads as, "suspension week @charlottewwe #andrade #charlotteflair #beachcouple #boat #arena #playa #cuople," along with a crying laughing emoji while Charlotte commented, "Champagne Papi."

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Charlotte Flair FIRES BACK on her WWE suspension and USD 100,000 fine: This whole thing landed right on stupid

What do you have to say about Charlotte Flair's recent heel turn in WWE? Is it a yay or nay from you? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×