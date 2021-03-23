Charlotte Flair REVEALS she's tested positive for COVID 19; Andrade hopes his fiancée goes to WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair, who has been mysteriously away from WWE for a while, divulged in a tweet that she's tested positive for COVID-19 while her fiance Andrade shared some encouraging words for his ladylove on Twitter.

The last time we saw Charlotte Flair in WWE programming was at the start of March when she wrestled WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Bazler on WWE Raw. Since then, The Queen has been MIA with no explanation for her absence. Until now! Taking to her Twitter page, Charlotte informed her 1.8 million followers that she has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting," Flair disclosed before adding, "Thank you everyone for your love," along with a hands folded, red heart and queen emoticon. There's the obvious question of whether the 34-year-old wrestler will be a part of WrestleMania 37 or not. Giving the WWE Universe some hope is Charlotte's fiance Andrade, who tweeted to his ladylove, "4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. For the unversed, it was recently revealed that Andrade has been released by WWE at his request.

Check out Charlotte Flair and Andrade's tweets below:

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting Thank you everyone for your love

— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

We wish a speedy recovery for Charlotte Flair so that she can go on to steal the show at WrestleMania 37!

Meanwhile, Andrade had taken to Twitter to address his WWE departure while thanking some special people for their great support. "I want to thank @TripleH, @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me," the 31-year-old wrestler graciously tweeted.

