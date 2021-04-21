The charming trailer of Ted Lasso season 2 drops; Funniest soccer coach to return to the screen in July; WATCH

The heartwarming trailer of Ted Lasso season 2 is exactly what the doctor ordered in the grim period of the pandemic. The Series will return with the new season in July 2021.

The 10 episode series original Ted Lasso worked wonders on the OTT platform and filled the gape of a genuinely innocent watch within the pool of blood, gore, and horror content on streaming platforms. Merely five days after its premiere, the show was renewed for a season 2 consisting of 12 episodes with the entire star cast recurring for their parts. The ever-so-charming and heartwarming trailer for the second season just dropped and the fans of the show are overjoyed with the release.

Jason Sudeikis reprises his role as the football coach from a small town in America who is hired under conspiracy to teach English soccer to a professional team and therein lies the humor. In the new season, Ted Lasso is more aware of his shortcoming but he is trying to overcome that in order to bring his team back to the top positions. A new character of the sports psychologist has been added to the cast of the new season and it’s all things light-hearted comedy.

Take a look at the trailer:

The series will premiere on July 23 on a major OTT platform. Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt are credited as the developers of this series, and the arc of season 2 looks just as promising as season 1. The creators did not try to necessarily scale up the show or the production value considering that it is a hot property. The original and simple flavor of the show with defined characteristics have been kept intact and hopefully, the curse of season 2 will not prevail on the creators.

