Chase Stokes’ Cryptic Post Sparks Breakup Rumors: What’s Really Going On With Kelsea Ballerini?

Chase Stokes has fueled fresh speculation about his relationship with country singer Kelsea Ballerini after sharing cryptic messages on Instagram Stories. The Outer Banks star, 33, posted the messages months after their reported split in September, just weeks after the pair were seen holding hands in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Fans are now questioning whether any chance of reconciliation is off the table.

In his posts on November 20, Chase appeared to address the status of their relationship directly. “Don’t believe the media. I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong,” he wrote. Alongside a red heart, he added, “Sorry. I tried.” In a follow-up slide, he addressed fans, saying, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards.” Neither Chase nor Kelsea, 32, currently follow each other on Instagram, adding to the speculation.

Here’s what fans need to know about their recent split

Chase’s posts came months after a representative for Ballerini confirmed the pair had ended their nearly three-year relationship in September. At the time, a source said, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.” Despite this, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors when Kelsea visited Chase on the set of Outer Banks’ final season in Croatia on November 7. They were seen holding hands at a restaurant and later walking together in Old Town.

The speculation intensified after a video of them dancing in the streets of Dubrovnik went viral. However, Chase’s recent Instagram posts suggest the relationship, romantic or otherwise, may be definitively over.

A look back at their relationship

Chase and Kelsea first sparked dating rumors in January 2023. In February, Chase told PEOPLE they were “spending some time together,” though Kelsea confirmed their romance later, revealing she made the first move by messaging him. “I’ve never seen his show,” she said on Call Her Daddy, “But I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in.”

The couple had a memorable first encounter two years earlier. Kelsea recalled to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in January, “It was like a 5 a.m.’er, ungodly hour… I heard him be so lovely to her, and give her so much time and attention, and intention. It was just a beautiful thing to see.”

Chase had consistently spoken highly of Kelsea throughout their relationship. In April 2024, he told PEOPLE that she was the most genuine human being one could ever meet and praised her for making time for everyone, adding that being with her meant truly getting her. Even weeks before their breakup, he shared a birthday tribute referring to her as his “love” and mentioned that although she wasn’t excited about turning 32, he was looking forward to more moments together.

