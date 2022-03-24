Check out 5 celebrity couples who were nominated for Oscars in the same year

For many years, the Oscars have been full of shocks, but they have also maintained certain distinctive traditions. One of the most unusual aspects is that 2022 maintains a long tradition of couples from the same or separate productions being nominated for Academy Awards in the same year. Interestingly, 2022 stars two distinct couples: Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, and Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. This one-of-a-kind event can be traced back to some of the most renowned couples in Hollywood history, as well as some of the most successful films of all time. It's hardly surprising given how many couples work together in movies, whether in front of, behind, or both. Still, it's nice to go back and see which couples had a shot at gold in the same year. Scroll to know more.

Heath Ledger & Michelle Williams in 2006

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams were nominated for Academy Awards in 2006 for their exceptional performances in Brokeback Mountain. They were both nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, but neither won.

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in 2016

In recent years, Michael Fassbender has been nominated for Best Actor for Steve Jobs, and Alicia Vikander has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl, continuing the pattern of nominated couples. Alicia Vikander won for her portrayal of Danish painter Gerda Wegener, the wife of fellow painter Lili Elbe, while Fassbender was defeated by Leonardo Dicaprio for his performance in The Revenant that year.

Jack Nicholson & Anjelica Huston in 1986

Jack Nicholson is one of the most nominated performers in Academy Award history, and one of his numerous nods was for Best Actor for Prizzi's Honor, for which he shared a nomination with his spouse Anjelica Huston. Huston received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the film, which she won. It was the only Oscar the film received in a very competitive year, however Nicholson did win a Golden Globe for his performance.

2022: Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz

Javier Bardem was nominated for Best Actor for Being the Ricardos, while Penélope Cruz was nominated for Best Actress for Parallel Mothers, which extends her long connection with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. It's likely that both will win, but this is a highly competitive year in every category.

2022: Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are another nominated pair in 2022. They are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

