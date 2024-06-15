Check Out Strange Darling TRAILER: Willa Fitzgerald And Kyle Gallner Lead New Horror-Thriller Movie

Excitement is building as the official trailer for Strange Darling has finally been released. If you’re a fan of suspenseful and thrilling movies, you’re in for a treat with this one. It’s a movie that might not be on everyone’s radar yet, but, it’s already getting a lot of praise from critics.

Strange Darling stars Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner, and more. With its intriguing plot and talented cast, the film is already creating a buzz. Want to know when it will be released, who directed and produced it, delve further. Here’s everything you wanna know about this upcoming movie.

When is Strange Darling released?

Strange Darling will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. So, mark your calendars asap. Before its wide release, Strange Darling had its world premiere at last year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The film received rave reviews from critics and has an impressive 100% rating on Rotton Tomatoes.

Critics have called it sublimely brilliant and a smarter-than-you-expect entry. Horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan also praised the film, urging audiences to watch it.

A night of horror unfolds

The trailer for Strange Darling gives us a glimpse of the intense cat-and-mouse game between the lead characters. Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of a young woman whose life takes a horrifying turn after a one-night stand with a charming guy. Until now, you might have guessed who will be starring opposite her. It’s Kyle Gallner, a seemingly good guy but in reality, he is a deranged serial killer.

Fitzgerald’s character desperately tries to find help but keeps falling into the killer’s grasp. The story unfolds in six chapters that jump around time. This makes the movie plot more unique and one-of-a-kind.

Meet the cast and crew

Strange Darling is written and directed by JT Mollner, known for his work in suspense and horror genres. Apart from Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, the film also stars Ed Begley Jr, Barbara Hershey, etc. You might remember Ed Begley Jr. from Better Call Saul and Barbara Hershey from Black Swan and Insidious.

JT Mollner is also the one who has written the film. The movie is produced by Bill Rock, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Giovanni Ribisi, and Chris Ivan Cevic. Giovanni Ribisi is also the Director of Photography for this film. Strange Darling is a co-production between Miramax and Spooky Pictures Production. And Magenta Light Studious is handling its distributions.

Why horror fans should be excited about this film?

Strange Darling brings together two modern horror icons, Gallner and Fitzgerald. Both of them have extensive experience in this genre. Gallner is known for his roles in Jennifer’s Body and Scream. He has built a reputation for portraying intense and complex characters.

Fitzgerald, known for his incredible performance in Scream: The TV Series continues to impress in this genre. The trailer for Strange Darling features striking and scary scenes that help in building suspense and fear. The film uses a vivid, blood-red color in most shots. This even intensifies the horror feeling. And, this distant color choice makes the movie stand out from others in its genre.

