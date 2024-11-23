'Cheers to That': Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Dating 'All the Brads' in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow does not mind reminding people that she dated all the Brads in Hollywood every now and then.

On Friday, November 22, the Academy Award winner, 52, made an appearance on the TikTok page of her wellness and lifestyle brand, goop, to participate in the viral “suspect challenge” trend. In the video, captioned “Guilty as charged #suspectchallenge,” she reminisced about her past relationships, kissing Timothée Chalamet on the set of their upcoming movie, and more, per People.

“Suspect has dated all the Brads in Hollywood,” the person filming the video quipped from behind the lens.

“Cheers to that,” Paltrow responded, clinking two martini glasses together before taking a sip.

The actress famously dated Brad Pitt, her co-star in 1995’s Se7en, from 1994 to 1997. She is now married to producer-writer Brad Falchuk, known for Glee and The Politician.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces Charli XCX's Brat Summer in Lighthearted Instagram Q&A

Paltrow, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin—with whom she shares two children, Apple and Moses—also joked about having birthed two “nepo babies” while being one herself. For those unaware, Paltrow is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and film producer-director Bruce Paltrow.

Paltrow also took a sip of her martini at the mention of her Marty Supreme co-star, Timothée Chalamet, 28. “Suspect said they were done with acting but was spotted on DeuxMoi kissing Timothée Chalamet,” the voice behind the camera teased.

The video also featured playful jabs at Paltrow breaking her diet, her sudden interest in TikTok for the sake of her brand, and her love for hosting dinner parties that end promptly at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

“Get the f*** out,” Paltrow quipped in response to the last comment.

Paltrow and Pitt have remained friendly exes since their split. In 2022, they reunited for an interview on goop’s website, reflecting on their past relationship. Both agreed that everything works out in the end, with Paltrow humorously shading Pitt by mentioning she eventually found the Brad she was supposed to marry—albeit 20 years late. Pitt, in turn, expressed gratitude for their enduring friendship.

Paltrow married Falchuk in 2018, and the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary this September 29.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Gorges On Junk Food And Ice Cream In NYC After Being Called Out For Starvation Diet