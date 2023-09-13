'Cheers to Tokyo': Hailey Bieber stuns in fur-trimmed little black dress, drinks white wine and chats with Anya Taylor-Joy in Japan

Hailey Bieber has been impressing critics and fans alike with her fashion choices and business decisions. The model has been spotted flaunting some great outfits and looks this summer and her latest product launch was also a success. The 26-year-old's skincare line Rhode released a strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment and it sold out within minutes.

Her date night looks with husband Justin Bieber have also been grabbing eyeballs. From little black dresses and fresh summer outfits to matching purses and layered looks, the socialite has been actively providing a lot of fashion-forward content. Hailey is currently in Japan and her latest appearance at an event managed to impress fashion critics yet again.

ALSO READ: 'My body rejects alcohol': When Hailey Bieber opened up about acid reflux, listening to husband Justin's music, and her wedding makeup

Hailey Bieber stuns in fur-trimmed little black dress in Japan

The entrepreneur appeared at a Tiffany & Co. store opening on September 12 in Tokyo, Japan. The event also marked the attendance of other stars like Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Japanese actress Ayaka Miyoshi. Hailey wore a silky black fur-trimmed Bottega Veneta dress to the luxury brand’s event in Omotesandō. She paired it up with matching pointed heels and sleek diamond jewelry from the popular jewelry brand itself.

She chose drop earrings, large studs, a slim bracelet, and a variety of rings to accessorize the all-black look. The businesswoman styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and opted for glowy bronze makeup. Hailey also flaunted her lemon-yellow manicure which is a change from her original strawberry girl version. "Cheers to Tokyo [black heart emoji]," @tiffanyandco #tiffanyomotesando," she captioned pictures of the look on her Instagram account.

Hailey Bieber enjoys white wine in Tokyo

In the first image, she posed for the camera with her hand on her hip. On the next slide, she enjoys a glass of white wine while she sparkles in the black outfit and diamond jewelry. The third photo saw her posing looking straight at the camera. Reality television star Kylie Jenner commented, "gorgeousness" on the images. Justine Skye responded with a heart-eyes emoji. Fans appreciated the look calling her an "angel" and "pretty queen" in the comments.

Hailey Bieber chats with Anya-Taylor Joy

At the event, Hailey was spotted chatting with actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who was present as a guest. The latter wore a strapless white dress designed with a 3D flower detail. Meanwhile, Hailey also posed with Florence Pugh, who wore a sheer lace maxi dress for the occasion. In other news, she donned a Saint Laurent blazer and knee-length plaid skirt at the New York Fashion Week. The model was announced the global brand ambassador for Fila recently.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Girl dinner': Hailey Bieber dons string bikini during yacht party with Kendall Jenner, enjoys alcohol amidst pregnancy rumors