'Cheers To Us': Jessica Alba Shares Heartfelt Post On 16th Wedding Anniversary With Cash Warren

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba recently marked her 16th wedding anniversary with Cash Warren. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post commemorating the occasion. The post features a series of photos capturing special moments from their journey together, giving followers a glimpse into their blissful married life.

Jessica Alba celebrated her wedding anniversary with Cash Warren through Instagram on May 19, Sunday. She wrote in a caption that the romantic pair has completed "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go."

"Happy Anniversary @cash_warren. I’m proud of us for making it this far," the Into the Blue actress continued in the caption, alongside a photo of the pair who share daughters and son. Both Alba and Warren dressed up in complementary black-and-white looks.

"Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you," Alba concluded the post.

Another photo shows (a much younger version of) Warren and Alba holding two of their three kids while on vacation, and another monochrome snap captures the couple wearing quirky patterned outfits, per People.

Meanwhile, the romantic couple shares two daughters and one son: Honor Marie Warren (15), Haven Garner Warren (12) and Hayes Alba Warren (6).

About Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage

Actress Jessica Alba and film producer Cash Warren met for the first time in 2004. It was when Alba played Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant on the set of Fantastic Four. They both got married at the Beverly Hills courthouse on May 19, 2008.

According to People, the actress and film producer have been candid about their love for each other on social media before. Earlier this February, Alba celebrated Valentine's Day with a heart-touching tribute to her beloved husband Warren.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, mi amor @cash_warren," the Sin City actress wrote. "I couldn’t be more grateful to have you as a partner in this lifetime - & our kiddos won the lottery with you as their dad. Te amo, today and everyday."

On the work front, Jessica Alba’s upcoming action film Trigger Warning (2024) is currently in post-production.

