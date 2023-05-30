Chef breaks into Benedict Cumberbatch's family home with a knife; Here's what happened next

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were in grave danger when a chef with a knife broke into their family home in London. The family of 5 has been having “sleepless nights” since the man got through the iron gate kicking and screaming. The man was arrested by the police following the incident.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s family threatened with a knife

A chef named Jack Bissell broke into Benedict Cumberbatch’s house when he, his wife, and three kids were present inside. The man, who was armed with a knife, began by spitting on the house intercom and later dislodged the device with a fish knife. The date of the incident had not been disclosed.

The man was previously a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in London’s Mayfair. The star’s family could hear the man as he started yelling, “I know you’ve moved here.” The chef ran away from the scene after yelling, “I hope it burns down.” The DNA that he left on the intercom allowed the police to identify him, according to The Times.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch could face legal action, might pay reparations for family's slave trade history; READ

Jack Bissell planned on burning the house down

Prosecutors from the Wood Green Crown Court case disclosed that before Jack broke into the star’s house, he stopped to buy two packs of pita bread. During his shopping trip, Bissell told the shopkeeper that he plans on burning Benedict’s house down. A source told Daily Mail, “Naturally, all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.” They added, “Luckily, it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.”

On May 10, Jack Bissell pleaded guilty and was charged with a $310 fine as well as a 3-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family. The Times and the Daily Mail have also reported that before this incident, he had been charged with theft, three warnings for offenses against property, one public order offense, and one drug offense. Bissell was also arrested in 2015 regarding a protest about the military intervention in Syria.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Madix making $200k per deal after breaking up with Tom Sandavol? Here’s what we know