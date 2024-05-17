Chelsea Handler openly admitted her attraction to actor Robert De Niro during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She confessed to feeling too shy to approach De Niro, 80, who is dating Tiffany Chen and shares a one-year-old daughter named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro with her.

Chelsea Handler told Jimmy Fallon during the show, “I’m very sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I’m not gonna pretend that I’m not.” Handler continued, “I couldn’t even go near him backstage, because his girlfriend’s back there, and I don’t want her to think that I’m making a move — but I want to make a move,”

Despite De Niro's relationship status, Handler expressed her attraction. She discussed her preference for dating older men and her admiration for De Niro, further stating, "I have a penchant for elderly men," she added, "I always date older. At some point, I'll have to stop, you know, because it's going to get too old. But I feel sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I always have. And I would like to be penetrated by him."

While Jimmy Fallon tried to steer the conversation to other topics, Handler's remarks elicited laughter from the audience. Fallon said, “I’m gonna change the subject,” and went on to ask about her new puppies.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's relationship timeline

Although Handler appears to be single currently, her most recent public relationship was with comedian Jo Koy. The pair began dating in the summer of 2021 after knowing each other for almost two decades.

However, they announced their split in July 2022, with Handler citing to her fans, “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now.”

Despite initially describing Koy as her "best buddy" and expressing affection for him, Handler later revealed on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast that they had not spoken to for some time.

Handler emphasized the importance of accountability and responsibility in their relationship, indicating that their friendship could only resume once these issues were addressed.

