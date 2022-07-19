Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy call it quits after one year of dating: Please continue to root for both of us

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are calling it quits after a year of dating. The comedian announced on her Instagram that the duo are parting ways in a lengthy note. Posting a video that the two planned to share on their one-year anniversary, Handler wrote in the caption, "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."

Chelsea and Jo have known each other for over 20 years and recently began dating one another. In her moving Instagram post about their breakup, Handler told fans, "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Despite their split, Handler had nothing but kind words for Jo as she wrote, "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

Fans have been hoping Chelsea and Jo's breakup to be temporary given how she mentioned in her caption that this may not be the ending after all. Handler and Koy were first introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. Koy also made appearances on Handler's former show, Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

