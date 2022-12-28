Chelsea Handler explains why she split from Jo Koy; 5 key details about their relationship timeline

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy broke up earlier this year and the longtime pals who began dating in 2021 split within 11 months. The former couple announced their break up in July 2022 and in a recent interview, the comedian revealed details about what led to their separation. Handler recently spoke about the status of their friendship post split. While appearing on Brooke Shields’ Now What? podcast, Chelsea explained where Jo and her stand currently after their split. Speaking about the same, she said, "I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous. I don’t think we can have a friendship."

While fans were left heartbroken after hearing about Handler and Koy's split, the comedian has now revealed details about what led to their relationship breakdown. Speaking on Brooke Shields' podcast, she detailed the reason why their relationship devolved within eleven months of dating and said, "There was just some behaviours that we couldn’t agree on. And it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25. But I wasn’t willing to do that." She further added, "I was like, ‘I’m not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I’m not doing that." Chelsea also admitted that she considered it to be a "forever relationship." How did Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy meet? The duo were reportedly introduced by Lovitz and the comedians worked together frequently between 2007 and 2014 on Handler's late-night show Chelsea Lately. Jo appeared as a guest for several episodes of the show. The duo seemingly formed a close friendship during the time. Chelsea and Jo sparked dating rumours in 2021 Handler and Koy began to spark dating rumours in 2021 thanks to their social media behaviour. After Chelsea made frequent appearances in Koy's Instagram videos, several fans speculated that the duo were dating. In one of their videos together, Jo also spoke about spending time with her and described it as, "absolute chaos." Koy had also posted a video documenting their shopping trip together thus strengthening their dating rumours.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy confirm their romance While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo gave insights into how their relationship kicked off with Koy revealing how it was Chelsea who made the first move. Koy revealed that it was in August 2021 when Handler made the first move. He said, "She basically asked me to kiss her."Handler further added, "I said, 'I think you have a crush on me, and if you do, you should do something about it and see what happens.'" Chelsea and Jo make their relationship Instagram official Chelsea and Jo made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021. Handler shared two photos of the duo, one where they were seen sharing a cosy pose with her arm linked around Koy's shoulder and the other one where they shared a sweet kiss. In the caption, she wrote, "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together." Jo and Chelsea later also discussed their relationship on her podcast. She spoke about how the two got close and added, "I was just not in touch with myself to understand, I knew I liked talking with you and having you in my life because you're positive and upbeat." The couple also made their red carpet debut in December 2021 at the People's Choice Awards. In 2022, they also attended the Grammy Awards together. During an interview shared by the Recording Academy, Handler spoke about bringing Koy along with her and said it meant "everything" that he was with her to mark her first Grammy nomination.

Chelsea and Jo Koy's split announcement Chelsea Handler took to Instagram in July this year to share a lengthy post where she revealed that her and Koy had broken up. She wrote, "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us." Handler also noted that it wasn't the end for them at the time and wrote, "This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING. So, please continue to root for both of us." Following their split announcement, in July this year, Jo spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said that Handler and him were still "great friends." He said, "I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me — and we're gonna win, everyone wins."

