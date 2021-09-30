Cher, Bette Midler and more cheer for Britney Spears after her father's removal as conservator

It's a big day for Britney Spears and those close to her as the singer finally won the major conservatorship battle as the singer's father was removed as her conservator after 13 years. The singer's father was removed from his controversial role as her conservator on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge. For the Free Britney movement, it was a huge milestone considering fans have been calling for the singer's conservatorship to end but mainly hoped for her father's removal as her guardian.

Since 2008, Spears was placed under a controversial legal arrangement that the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as "abusive" and controlling during her testimony regarding the same in July. Spears' lawyers had demanded that the conservatorship be scrapped with Jamie Spears' immediate removal.

Several documentaries have also claimed that Spears' father took control of the singer's life by bugging her phone calls, restricting her interactions with close ones and also made use of her estate for his own good. With Spears' finally being declared free from her father's control, not only fans but also those close to her and her celebrity friends have reacted to the same. The first to lead in applauding the verdict was singer Cher who cheered for Britney's freedom in her tweet. Also, Bette Midler, Tayshia Adams and more reacted to the news.

Check out celeb reactions to Brtiney Spears' conservatorship verdict here:

Thank God

I’ve Talked & ‘d About This 4 YEARS.

IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER‼️

BLESS OUR SUPER #FREEBRITNEY — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2021

So happy to hear Britney Spears is getting what she wants - she deserves happiness and freedom just like the rest of us — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) September 29, 2021

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari also shared a post celebrating Jamie Spears' removal as he lauded his "lioness."

