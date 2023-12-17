Cher disses Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after repeated snubs: Exploring singer's comments about Rolling Stone
Despite having numerous No. 1 hits, Cher was denied her place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now she does not want it. Read along to know the reason.
American actress and singer Cher's recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show has been quite interesting. The legend slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for excluding her over several decades. She good-naturedly pointed out that despite having No. 1 Billboard hits over seven decades. Kelly and her whole audience were flabbergasted when Cher said that now she did not want to be part of this club that clearly did not want her.
What did Cher say during the show
Cher's most recent holiday single DJ Play a Christmas Song charted No. 1 in Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. The song is the most celebrated single from her first-ever holiday special album, Christmas. The pop diva was praised by Clarkson as she pointed out that she is the only singer who has had top charting songs across seven decades, starting from the 1960s to the 2020s.
Cher then corrected the host, saying she is not the only one as the legendary band Rolling Stones has also achieved the same milestone; however, she is the only solo artist to do so. When Kelly said a band does not count, the pop star replied, "It took four of them to be one of me, and I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." Even though the singer has been eligible for it since 1991, she has never been nominated.
The singer, sounding exasperated, commented that now, even if they gave her a million dollars, she would turn down their offer to include her. Clearly not wanting to be part of something that does not want to have her, the singer said, "They can you-know-what themselves." She laughed as she almost dropped an f-bomb while the audience in the studio cheered for her.
Cher’s long list of achievements continues
Cher, crowned as one of the legends of pop music, has had innumerable feathers added to her crown over her long, successful career. Her most recent achievement is getting another Billboard top-charting song from her album that came out in October. The singer's first No. 1 charting was I Got You Babe, which came out in 1965. Since then, she has had at least one chart-topping song in each decade till now, making her the only solo artist to have a No. 1 hit for seven decades straight.
During the show, Cher also commented how her 1998 hit Believe "changed music forever." The song, still a staple in many fans' playlists, was widely acclaimed as the first song to popularize the use of autotune in music.
She has been eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1991 but was never even nominated for it. It is also worth pointing out that the legend Dolly Parton was nominated for RRHOF last year, and though she initially declined, she graciously accepted the induction later alongside many other heavy-hitters.
In 2023, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Micheal, The Spinners, and Rage Against the Machines were all inducted into the prestigious list, but Cher's name was nowhere to be seen. The singer's rightful exasperation about this showed clearly in her comments.
