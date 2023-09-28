Cher got her son Elijah Blue kidnapped by four men to STOP estranged wife from reconciling as per divorce documents

In a bizarre revelation that comes out of the court documents, it is alleged that Cher got her son kidnapped so as to prevent him from meeting his estranged wife. While this incident took place in the past, the divorce documents continue to dig into the history shared between the three. ET obtained the paper to report that Cher hired four men to get her son kidnapped and stop Allman from meeting his estranged wife. Here is everything you need to know about the reported document.

Cher hired men to get her son kidnapped

Allman's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, has raised a shocking claim in court documents, asserting that Cher orchestrated a plot to kidnap her own son, Elijah, in an attempt to prevent his reconciliation with King. With this, startling allegations have emerged in the ongoing divorce case of musician Elijah Blue Allman, son of the legendary singer Cher. Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 5, 2022, have recently come to light, shedding light on this disturbing allegation that has captured headlines.

King alleges that Cher hired four individuals to forcibly remove Elijah Allman from a hotel room, significantly altering the course of events during their marriage. According to King's account in the court documents, she and Allman had spent 12 days together alone, trying to rebuild their relationship since November 18, 2022. However, on November 30, 2022, four unidentified individuals reportedly entered their hotel room and forcibly removed Allman.

King's allegations are supported by her claim that one of the four individuals involved in the incident disclosed that they had been hired by Cher herself. Furthermore, King asserts that she has been denied access to Allman since August 2022, and he is allegedly confined to an undisclosed treatment facility without access to his phone. In addition to the kidnapping accusation, King states in the court documents that Cher had asked her to vacate the family home during Allman's absence, under the assumption that her support payments would be made promptly and that she would be able to afford housing.

King also alleges that she was denied the opportunity to retrieve her belongings from their primary residence and was not given the chance to inventory their assets. All updates of this developing story will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

