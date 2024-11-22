Cher Opens Up About the Time Music Producer Phil Spector Pulled a Gun on Her

The famous music producer Phil Spector has always carried an image of threatening women. A new allegation has now come forth from Cher, predating the time when he was convicted of murdering an actress.

In her recently released self-titled memoir, the If I Could Turn Back Time songstress recalls details of her days working with Spector and how he once threatened her.

For those unversed, Cher worked with Phil Spector as a backup vocalist on many records that he produced. After several projects together, the I Got You Babe singer and Spector parted ways, which gave a significant push to Cher’s solo career.

However, in 1974, following the completion of her Dark Lady album, Cher was convinced by her then-boyfriend David Geffen to work with Spector again.

While working with Phil Spector this time, Cher was occasionally asked to work as a backup singer on John Lennon’s Rock ‘n’ Roll album with Harry Nilsson.

Then came one night when Spector asked both Cher and Nilsson to lay down a "guide vocal" for the Martha and the Vandellas song A Love Like Yours.

Meanwhile, Spector went ahead and released the same song illegally in Europe. This had now violated both Cher and Nilsson’s record contracts, following which Cher decided to pay a visit to Spector to confront him.

According to Cher’s memoir, when she arrived at Phil Spector’s place, she gave him a hug and calmly stated that he couldn’t release the single like that.

“Harry's on one label, I'm on another, and you put it out under yours. What were you thinking?” she said.

Spector didn’t take this well and became agitated, starting to act “smart” in an attempt to intimidate Cher.

"He told me he could do whatever he wanted. He said our record companies could sue him if they didn't like it,” Cher wrote.

The producer then picked up a revolver, twirling it around his fingers.

In response, Cher said, “You can't pull that s*** on me, you a**hole. This is me, Cher.”

She reminded Spector that he had known her since she was sixteen, firmly asking him to put the gun down and promising her that he would never pull a stunt like that with her music again.

