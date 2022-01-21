Cher, Piers Morgan, Stephen Fry and others mourn the demise of rock and roll legend Meat Loaf

2022 has already started on a tough note with celebrity demises, it was confirmed just hours ago that legendary rock-and-roll legend Meat Loaf had passed away at the age of 74. The icon’s death was announced through a statement from his official Facebook on Thursday evening. In the wake of the tragedy, musicians and celebrities worldwide posted their condolences on social media and remembered the one-of-a-kind musician. Scroll down to see some tributes.

Stephen Fry, who contributed to one of SNL’s most memorable performances alongside Meat Loaf, got nostalgic about his “quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly.”

Boy George who often performed with the star took to Twitter and wrote: “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

Cher, who sand the iconic Dead Ringer duet with the late star also tweeted: “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day”

While TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

Singer and lyricist Adam Lambert also wrote: “A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf”