Cher recalls being ‘madly in love’ with Val Kilmer in the early 80s; Says ‘He's like nobody I've ever known’

Music legend Cher recently spoke to People magazine and opened up about her former lover Val Kilmer, who she famously dated back in the early 80s. Describing the 61-year-old actor, Cher said: "He's like nobody I've ever known, he is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does," After over four decades of dating, the 75-year-old music legend added, "I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were."

Recalling how they first met, Cher looked back and said: “I met him at a birthday party my friend was having for me. We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. He would sleep over and it was just a friendship [at first.] “ Talking about their vast age gap, Cher said: “He'd tell me about his dreams. He took me to a Japanese performance of Macbeth and I was thinking this guy is nuts, we're not going to get along at all. He was so young.”

While talking about their incomparable compatibility, the singer said: “Our sense of humour, and what we would put up with from one another, was more than I think I've ever had with any other guy. He would just go off and do his own thing and you just had to be prepared. And he was so beautiful. It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other's ability.”

