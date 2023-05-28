Cher recalls visiting Tina Turner during her final days: She was having a good time

Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, died on May 24, 2023 after a prolific singing career which spanned over decades. Fans paid their tribute to the legendary singer both through social media and offline gatherings. Many of the big names in the music industry like Beyonce and Cher also expressed their grief. Now, Cher opened up about her recent visit to longtime friend Tina Turner at her home in Switzerland. Here is what the Believe crooner revealed about her last visit to Tuner during her final days.

Cher opens up about her last visit to Tina Turner

During Thursday's episode of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Cher recalled visiting her long time friend Tina Turner at her home in Switzerland. Cher revealed that Turner was in great spirits before her death at the age of 83. The Believe crooner said that she wanted to keep her friendship with Turner strong. Cher said, “I started going to visit her because I thought, ‘I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven’t forgotten her. So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy.”

Cher revealed that initially Tina was a bit reluctant about the visits and insisted that she shouldn’t spend too much time around other people because of her failing health. But then they spent time together laughing and chatting with each other. Cher added that Tina was having a good time even though she was really sick and didn’t want other people to know. Even with the dialysis machine by her side, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll remained strong and fought with the sickness for a very long time.

The 77 year old singer said, “But I know, towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore. She just didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Cher also revealed the parting gift her longtime friend Tina Turner gave her. She mentioned receiving shoes as the parting gift from the late singer.

